2008

Flash of Genius

  • Drama

Release Date

October 2nd, 2008

Studio

Strike Entertainment

In this David vs. Goliath drama based on a true story, college professor Robert Kearns (Greg Kinnear) goes up against the giants of the auto industry when they fail to give him credit for inventing intermittent windshield wipers. Kearns doggedly pursues recognition for his invention, as well as the much-deserved financial rewards for the sake of his wife (Lauren Graham) and six kids.

Cast

Alan AldaGregory Lawson
Lauren GrahamPhyllis Kearns
Greg KinnearBob Kearns
Tatiana MaslanyOlder Kathy
Tim KelleherCharlie Defao
Jake AbelDennis

