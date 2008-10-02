Flash of Genius

In this David vs. Goliath drama based on a true story, college professor Robert Kearns (Greg Kinnear) goes up against the giants of the auto industry when they fail to give him credit for inventing intermittent windshield wipers. Kearns doggedly pursues recognition for his invention, as well as the much-deserved financial rewards for the sake of his wife (Lauren Graham) and six kids.
|Alan Alda
|Gregory Lawson
|Lauren Graham
|Phyllis Kearns
|Greg Kinnear
|Bob Kearns
|Tatiana Maslany
|Older Kathy
|Tim Kelleher
|Charlie Defao
|Jake Abel
|Dennis
