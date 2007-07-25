2007

Flash Point

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 2007

Studio

Mandarin Films Distribution Co.

Detective Sergeant Ma Jun, known for dispensing his own brand of justice during arrests, teams up with an undercover cop, Wilson, to try and bring down three merciless Vietnamese brothers running a smuggling ring in the months before mainland China's takeover of Hong Kong. Jun pursues the gang tirelessly, sometimes ignoring police protocols. A showdown is inevitable!

Cast

Louis KooWilson
Collin ChouTony
Ray LuiArcher Sin
Xing YuTiger
Fan BingbingJulie
Kent ChengInspector Wong

Images