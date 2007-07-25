Flash Point

Detective Sergeant Ma Jun, known for dispensing his own brand of justice during arrests, teams up with an undercover cop, Wilson, to try and bring down three merciless Vietnamese brothers running a smuggling ring in the months before mainland China's takeover of Hong Kong. Jun pursues the gang tirelessly, sometimes ignoring police protocols. A showdown is inevitable!
|Louis Koo
|Wilson
|Collin Chou
|Tony
|Ray Lui
|Archer Sin
|Xing Yu
|Tiger
|Fan Bingbing
|Julie
|Kent Cheng
|Inspector Wong
View Full Cast >