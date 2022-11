Not Available

This 1980 tour documentary, recorded during the "Tusk" tour, was originally intended to be a companion to the album release for "Tusk", the most expensive rock album made up to that point in time, and the first *EVER* recorded in a digital format. It contains behind-the-scenes footage and Live performances by Fleetwood Mac of songs from Tusk and previous albums. Due to editing issues, the video became available a number of months after the release of Tusk in 1979.