Sex, Drugs, Rock n' Roll, it's all just part of the story In 1978 Fleetwood Mac released an album that would go on to sell over 27 million records. Rumours was the high water mark in a career that has seen ups and downs that would have destroyed most bands. Yet somehow, Fleetwood Mac endures. FLEETWOOD MAC: UNBROKEN CHAIN looks at over thirty years of rock n' roll history, from the perspective of one of the world's most enduring bands.