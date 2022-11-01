Flesh and Fantasy

Director Julien Duvivier's 1943 anthology film tells three tales of the supernatural. The first story is set at the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the second involves a psychic who predicts murder, and the third is about a man who literally meets the girl of his dreams.
|Betty Field
|Henrietta (Episode 1)
|Robert Cummings
|Michael (Episode 1)
|Edgar Barrier
|Stranger in Mask Shop (Episode 1)
|Edward G. Robinson
|Marshall Tyler (Episode 2)
|Thomas Mitchell
|Septimus Podgers (Episode 2)
|C. Aubrey Smith
|Dean of Norwalk (Episode 2)
View Full Cast >