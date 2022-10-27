Flesh for Frankenstein

Within the decadent walls of the Frankenstein mansion, the Baron and his depraved assistant Otto have discovered the means of creating new life. As the Baron's laboratory begins to fill up with stitched body parts, the Baroness dallies with the randy new manservant and soon the decadent, permissive household is consumed by an outrageous, bizarre, and hilarious orgy of death and dismemberment.
|Monique van Vooren
|Baroness Katrin Frankenstein
|Udo Kier
|Baron Frankenstein
|Arno Juerging
|Otto
|Dalila Di Lazzaro
|Female Monster
|Srđan Zelenović
|Male Monster
|Nicoletta Elmi
|Monica Frankenstein
View Full Cast >