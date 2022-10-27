1974

Flesh for Frankenstein

  • Horror

May 16th, 1974

Braunsberg Productions

Within the decadent walls of the Frankenstein mansion, the Baron and his depraved assistant Otto have discovered the means of creating new life. As the Baron's laboratory begins to fill up with stitched body parts, the Baroness dallies with the randy new manservant and soon the decadent, permissive household is consumed by an outrageous, bizarre, and hilarious orgy of death and dismemberment.

Monique van VoorenBaroness Katrin Frankenstein
Udo KierBaron Frankenstein
Arno JuergingOtto
Dalila Di LazzaroFemale Monster
Srđan ZelenovićMale Monster
Nicoletta ElmiMonica Frankenstein

