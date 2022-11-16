Flesh for the king

Not Available

Inspector Black is investigating a series of murders for which there are no apparent leads. The pressure from his supervisor is growing when yet another corpse is found. Meanwhile rock star Max and his manager Tom Meyer are on their way to meet a music producer. To their dismay, their car breaks down and they are forced to go in search of help. As they arrive in the closest Village they encounter a man who initially offers to help. To their horror, they later realize that they have become victims of an Elvis-obsessed psychopath. But it's already too late. The situation deteriorates, and it comes to musical torture.