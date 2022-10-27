1974

Flesh Gordon

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1974

Studio

Graffiti Productions

Emperor Wang (the Perverted) is leader of the planet Porno and sends his mighty "Sex Ray" towards Earth, turning everyone into sex-mad fiends. Only one man can save the Earth, football player Flesh Gordon. Along with his girlfriend Dale Ardor and Professor Flexi-Jerkoff, they set off towards the source of the Sex Ray, unaware of the perils that face them!

Cast

Suzanne FieldsDale Ardor
Joseph HudginsDr. Flexi Jerkoff
William Dennis HuntKaiser Wang
Candy SamplesChief Nellie
John HoytProf. Gordon
Robert V. GreeneNarrator

View Full Cast >

Images