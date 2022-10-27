Emperor Wang (the Perverted) is leader of the planet Porno and sends his mighty "Sex Ray" towards Earth, turning everyone into sex-mad fiends. Only one man can save the Earth, football player Flesh Gordon. Along with his girlfriend Dale Ardor and Professor Flexi-Jerkoff, they set off towards the source of the Sex Ray, unaware of the perils that face them!
|Suzanne Fields
|Dale Ardor
|Joseph Hudgins
|Dr. Flexi Jerkoff
|William Dennis Hunt
|Kaiser Wang
|Candy Samples
|Chief Nellie
|John Hoyt
|Prof. Gordon
|Robert V. Greene
|Narrator
