Flick

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Memphis cop Lieutenant McKenzie is called in to investigate a series of strange deaths and wierd sightings following the resurrection of a murder victim from the 1950s(a local boy) who is brought back to life in modern times and tries to find his teenage sweetheart who is now aged 62 and also to seek revenge for his death.

Cast

Hugh O'ConorJohnny 'Flick' Taylor
Faye DunawayLt. McKenzie
Liz SmithMa
Julia FosterSally Martin
Hayley Angel HoltYoung Sally
Kerrie HayesYoung Sue

