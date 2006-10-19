2006

Flicka

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 19th, 2006

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

A headstrong 16 year old Katy McLaughlin desires to work on her family's mountainside horse ranch, although her father insists she finish boarding school. Katy finds a mustang in the hills near her ranch. Katy then sets her mind to tame a mustang and prove to her father she can run the ranch. But when tragedy happens, it will take all the love and strength the family can muster to restore hope.

Cast

Maria BelloNell McLaughlin
Armie HammerMale Prefect
Alison LohmanKatherine "Katy" McLaughlin
Ryan KwantenHoward McLaughlin
Danny PinoJack
Dallas RobertsGus

Images