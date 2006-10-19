A headstrong 16 year old Katy McLaughlin desires to work on her family's mountainside horse ranch, although her father insists she finish boarding school. Katy finds a mustang in the hills near her ranch. Katy then sets her mind to tame a mustang and prove to her father she can run the ranch. But when tragedy happens, it will take all the love and strength the family can muster to restore hope.
|Maria Bello
|Nell McLaughlin
|Armie Hammer
|Male Prefect
|Alison Lohman
|Katherine "Katy" McLaughlin
|Ryan Kwanten
|Howard McLaughlin
|Danny Pino
|Jack
|Dallas Roberts
|Gus
