Flickan från Backafall

Set on the island of Ven in the 1920s, Ellen is engaged with Per the sailor and waits for him while he is away at sea. She works as a maid in a rich family where Robert, the black sheep of the family, tries to seduce her. This leads to a rumour she has been unfaithful to Per. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Edvard Persson
|Silla-Sven
|Holger Löwenadler
|August Larsson
|Dagmar Ebbesen
|Anna-Kristin Backe
|Gull Natorp
|Vicar's wife
|Mim Persson
|Woman drinking coffee
|Carin Swensson
|Woman buying fish
View Full Cast >