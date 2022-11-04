Not Available

Flickan från Backafall

  • Drama
  • Romance

Set on the island of Ven in the 1920s, Ellen is engaged with Per the sailor and waits for him while he is away at sea. She works as a maid in a rich family where Robert, the black sheep of the family, tries to seduce her. This leads to a rumour she has been unfaithful to Per. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Edvard PerssonSilla-Sven
Holger LöwenadlerAugust Larsson
Dagmar EbbesenAnna-Kristin Backe
Gull NatorpVicar's wife
Mim PerssonWoman drinking coffee
Carin SwenssonWoman buying fish

