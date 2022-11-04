Flickan i regnet

Young Anna Rydell comes to a boarding-school for girls. She is very shy and the other girls don't really try to get to know her. The French teacher Martin Andreasson, who Anna falls in love with, lives at the boarding-school with his wheel chair-bound wife. Her handicap has made her depressed and Martin finds it hard to love her like he used to do. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Gunnel Lindblom
|Ingrid
|Birgitta Andersson
|Taje
|Bibi Andersson
|Lily
|Mona Malm
|Brittmari
|Monica Nielsen
|Ping-Pong
|Lena Söderblom
|Burret
