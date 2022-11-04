Not Available

Flickan i regnet

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sandrews

Young Anna Rydell comes to a boarding-school for girls. She is very shy and the other girls don't really try to get to know her. The French teacher Martin Andreasson, who Anna falls in love with, lives at the boarding-school with his wheel chair-bound wife. Her handicap has made her depressed and Martin finds it hard to love her like he used to do. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Gunnel LindblomIngrid
Birgitta AnderssonTaje
Bibi AnderssonLily
Mona MalmBrittmari
Monica NielsenPing-Pong
Lena SöderblomBurret

