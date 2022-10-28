Not Available

CASPER and PHILIP two friends in their mid twenties, share a flat and spend most of their time chasing after girls. They chat girls up together, then flip a coin about who gets to pursue her. PHILIP always wins, but CASPER is the lucky one with the ladies. Then MARIE turns up. She is French, beautiful and leads the guys on, playing their game. Through a fun series of events the quirky romance triangle turns into a scheme, to rob the house where MARIE does Au-Pair work Written by T. Papperskorgen