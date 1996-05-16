Sandy Ricks is sent by his mom to Coral Key, a rustic island in the Florida keys, to spend the summer with his uncle Porter Ricks. Sandy dislikes everything about his new environment until a new friend comes into his life, a dolphin named Flipper, that brings uncle and nephew together and leads Sandy on the summer adventure of a lifetime.
|Paul Hogan
|Porter Ricks
|Jonathan Banks
|Dirk Moran
|Jason Fuchs
|Marvin
|Robert Deacon
|Bounty Fisherman #1
|Luke Halpin
|Bounty Fisherman #3
|Chelsea Field
|Cathy
