1996

Flipper

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1996

Studio

The Bubble Factory

Sandy Ricks is sent by his mom to Coral Key, a rustic island in the Florida keys, to spend the summer with his uncle Porter Ricks. Sandy dislikes everything about his new environment until a new friend comes into his life, a dolphin named Flipper, that brings uncle and nephew together and leads Sandy on the summer adventure of a lifetime.

Cast

Paul HoganPorter Ricks
Jonathan BanksDirk Moran
Jason FuchsMarvin
Robert DeaconBounty Fisherman #1
Luke HalpinBounty Fisherman #3
Chelsea FieldCathy

Images