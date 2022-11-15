Not Available

Floating Structures follows a researcher travelling across central and southern Europe seeking out an array of buildings and structures that seem as though they have emerged from another world. Our mysterious guide, drawing on the ideas and visions of the great Irish engineer Peter Rice, explores the hinterlands that surround and gave rise to these structures. It is a rail trip of revelation that wanders from the quiet Bavarian town of Haßfurt, to the inner and outer realms of Paris, to the Andalusian city of Seville. Suspended artefacts and ruins from the distant future and the industrial past are sifted through and interlinked with precision and wonder.