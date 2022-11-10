Not Available

Flood

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Power

Timely yet terrifying, The Flood predicts the unthinkable. When a raging storm coincides with high seas it unleashes a colossal tidal surge, which travels mercilessly down England's East Coast and into the Thames Estuary. Overwhelming the Barrier, torrents of water pour into the city. The lives of millions of Londoners are at stake.

Cast

Tom CourtenayLeonard Morrison
Joanne WhalleyPatricia Nash
Jessalyn GilsigSam
David SuchetDeputy Prime Minister Campbell
Nigel PlanerKeith Hopkins
Gottfried JohnArthur Moyes

