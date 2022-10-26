Flower & Snake

The wealthy president of a company has built up an unpayable debt to a local crime lord, and to escape punishment he sells his famous dancer wife to the lecherous old man figuring a 90 year old can’t do too much bad with her. Perhaps not, but others can while he watches. She’s put on stage in an underground BDSM sex show and begins a spiraling decent from strongly independent woman to submissive sex slave
|Aya Sugimoto
|Shizuko Tôyama
|Renji Ishibashi
|Ippei Tashiro
|Misaki Mori
|Kyôko Nojima (as Misaki)
|Ken'ichi Endô
|Kanzô Morita
|Yozaburo Ito
|Clown man
|Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi
|Ryô Eguchi
