Flower & Snake

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The wealthy president of a company has built up an unpayable debt to a local crime lord, and to escape punishment he sells his famous dancer wife to the lecherous old man figuring a 90 year old can’t do too much bad with her. Perhaps not, but others can while he watches. She’s put on stage in an underground BDSM sex show and begins a spiraling decent from strongly independent woman to submissive sex slave

Cast

Aya SugimotoShizuko Tôyama
Renji IshibashiIppei Tashiro
Misaki MoriKyôko Nojima (as Misaki)
Ken'ichi EndôKanzô Morita
Yozaburo ItoClown man
Yoshiyuki YamaguchiRyô Eguchi

