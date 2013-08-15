2013

Flu

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 2013

Studio

iLoveCinema

Infected through the respiratory system, there is a new kind of disease that kills in 36 hours once infected. The people of the city struggle to survive this. The worst epidemic ever seen is sweeping through Bundang, the suburb of Seoul. After smuggling illegal immigrants into the country, Byung-woo dies from an unknown virus. Soon after that, the same symptoms are plaguing scores of residents in Bundang.

Cast

Soo-Ae인해(In-hae)
MinAh Park미르(Mi-reu)
Carter Thorne미르(Mi-reu)
Yoo Hae-jin경업(Kyeong-eop)
Ma Dong-Seok국환(Gook-hwan)
 Lee Hee-joon병기(Byeong-gi)

View Full Cast >

Images