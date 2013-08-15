Infected through the respiratory system, there is a new kind of disease that kills in 36 hours once infected. The people of the city struggle to survive this. The worst epidemic ever seen is sweeping through Bundang, the suburb of Seoul. After smuggling illegal immigrants into the country, Byung-woo dies from an unknown virus. Soon after that, the same symptoms are plaguing scores of residents in Bundang.
|Soo-Ae
|인해(In-hae)
|MinAh Park
|미르(Mi-reu)
|Carter Thorne
|미르(Mi-reu)
|Yoo Hae-jin
|경업(Kyeong-eop)
|Ma Dong-Seok
|국환(Gook-hwan)
|Lee Hee-joon
|병기(Byeong-gi)
View Full Cast >