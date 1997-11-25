1997

Flubber

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 25th, 1997

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Professor Phillip Brainard, an absent minded professor, works with his assistant Weebo, trying to create a substance that's a new source of energy and that will save Medfield College where his sweetheart Sara is the president. He has missed his wedding twice, and on the afternoon of his third wedding, Professor Brainard creates flubber, which allows objects to fly through the air.

Cast

Robin WilliamsProfessor Philip Brainard
Marcia Gay HardenDr. Sara Jean Reynolds
Christopher McDonaldWilson Croft
Raymond J. BarryChester Hoenicker
Clancy BrownSmith
Nancy OlsonSecretary at Ford Motor Company

