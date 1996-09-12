Fly Away Home

Amy is only 13 years old when her mother is killed. She goes to Canada to live with her father, an eccentric inventor whom she barely knows. Amy is miserable in her new life... until she discovers a nest of goose eggs that were abandoned when a local forest is torn down. The eggs hatch and Amy becomes "Mama Goose". When Winter comes, Amy, and her dad must find a way to lead the birds South...
|Anna Paquin
|Amy Alden
|Dana Delany
|Susan Barnes
|Terry Kinney
|David Alden
|Holter Graham
|Barry Stickland
|Jeremy Ratchford
|Glen Seifert
|Michael J. Reynolds
|General Hadfield
View Full Cast >
1 More Images