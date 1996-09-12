1996

Fly Away Home

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1996

Studio

Sandollar Productions

Amy is only 13 years old when her mother is killed. She goes to Canada to live with her father, an eccentric inventor whom she barely knows. Amy is miserable in her new life... until she discovers a nest of goose eggs that were abandoned when a local forest is torn down. The eggs hatch and Amy becomes "Mama Goose". When Winter comes, Amy, and her dad must find a way to lead the birds South...

Cast

Anna PaquinAmy Alden
Dana DelanySusan Barnes
Terry KinneyDavid Alden
Holter GrahamBarry Stickland
Jeremy RatchfordGlen Seifert
Michael J. ReynoldsGeneral Hadfield

