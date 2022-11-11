Not Available

40 year old stand-up comic Sam (Jason Nash) is willing to do anything to get to 1 million followers to save his marriage. Henry (Brandon Calvillo), a teen social media star & Sam's best friend, simply wants to hook up with a beautiful Instagram model (Jessica Michél) who lives across the country. They team up on a raucous road trip to collab on videos with the best - and the worst - that social media has to offer – including the morally bankrupt Mike $wagg (Bart Baker). Cast includes: Busy Philipps, Liza Koshy, Jimmy Tatro, Andy Daly, Cody Johns, Ry Doon, David Dobrik and more!