Follow the Fleet

When the fleet puts in at San Francisco, sailor Bake Baker tries to rekindle the flame with his old dancing partner, Sherry Martin, while Bake's buddy Bilge Smith romances Sherry's sister Connie. But it's not all smooth sailing: Bake has a habit of losing Sherry's jobs for her; and despite Connie's dreams, Bilge is not ready to settle down.
|Ginger Rogers
|Sherry Martin
|Randolph Scott
|Bilge Smith
|Harriet Nelson
|Connie Martin
|Astrid Allwyn
|Mrs. Iris Manning
|Betty Grable
|Singer in Trio
|Harry Beresford
|Captain Hickey
