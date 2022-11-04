Not Available

Follow Your Heart

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DMG Entertainment

When an eight year old girl loses her mother to cancer, her mother's last wish is for her to fall in love and find that special magical person. Twenty years later, she is alone, fired, and broke. When she and a friend decide to relocate to LA to start anew, she becomes attracted to their bus driver. Her friend, however, thinks she should go for someone more secure and established. The question arises: does one marry for love or money?

Cast

Ted McGinleyJames Allen Bailey
Leah ReminiAngie LaRocca
Brian KeithRoddy Thompson

