Whoopi Goldberg, riding the fame of stand-up comedy and having made the transition to feature films, goes back to her stand-up roots by doing an entire show as one of her many characters, Fontaine. Whoopi brings to life her popular alter-ego, Fontaine, a street-smart tough talking ex-junkie who eagerly shares thoughts on dealing with life, sex and drugs and other issues of contemporary life. Taped live at the Mayfair Theater in Santa Monica.