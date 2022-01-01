Not Available

Foo Fighters The Roundhouse Concert

    The Foo Fighters perform live July 11th, 2011, at the Roundhouse, in London, England, simulcast live online as part of the iTunes Festival. Setlist: Bridge Burning / Rope / The Pretender / My Hero / Learn to Fly / White Limo / Arlandria / Breakout / Cold Day in the Sun / Long Road to Ruin / Stacked Actors / Walk / Dear Rosemary / Monkey Wrench / Let It Die / These Days / Generator / Shake Your Blood / Best Of You / Skin and Bones / All My Life / Wheels / Times Like These / Young Man Blues / Miss The Misery / Tie Your Mother Down / Everlong

