Foo-Foo Dust

This less-than-feature-length documentary chronicles the endless cycle of addiction perpetrated by a mother and son living in a squalid tenement in San Francisco. 22-year-old Ryan and his mother Stephanie are both drug addicts: Although he'll take whatever comes along, her substance of choice is crack cocaine, and she demands that her son provide her with some. As they navigate their respective addictions, each comes close to overdosing just before they're evicted from their apartment.