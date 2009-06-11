2009

Food, Inc.

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 2009

Studio

Magnolia Pictures

Documentary filmmaker Robert Kenner examines how mammoth corporations have taken over all aspects of the food chain in the United States, from the farms where our food is grown to the chain restaurants and supermarkets where it's sold. Narrated by author and activist Eric Schlosser, the film features interviews with average Americans about their dietary habits, commentary from food experts like Michael Pollan and unsettling footage shot inside large-scale animal processing plants.

Cast

Michael PollanHimself
Eric SchlosserHimself
Richard LobbHimself - National Chicken Council
Vince EdwardsHimself - Tyson Grower
Carole MorisonHerself - Perdue Grower

View Full Cast >

Images