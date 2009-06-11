Food, Inc.

Documentary filmmaker Robert Kenner examines how mammoth corporations have taken over all aspects of the food chain in the United States, from the farms where our food is grown to the chain restaurants and supermarkets where it's sold. Narrated by author and activist Eric Schlosser, the film features interviews with average Americans about their dietary habits, commentary from food experts like Michael Pollan and unsettling footage shot inside large-scale animal processing plants.
|Michael Pollan
|Himself
|Eric Schlosser
|Himself
|Richard Lobb
|Himself - National Chicken Council
|Vince Edwards
|Himself - Tyson Grower
|Carole Morison
|Herself - Perdue Grower
