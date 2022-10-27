1933

Footlight Parade

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Release Date

October 20th, 1933

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Cagney stars as a fledgling producer who finds himself at odds with his workers, financiers and his greedy ex-wife when he tries to produce live musicals for movie-going audiences. Co-starring Joan Blondell and Dick Powell with spectacular Busby Berkeley dance sequences. Inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry.

Cast

Joan BlondellNan Prescott
Ruby KeelerBea Thorn
Dick PowellScott 'Scotty' Blair
Frank McHughFrancis, dance director
Ruth DonnellyHarriet Bowers Gould
Guy KibbeeSilas 'Si' Gould

