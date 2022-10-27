Footlight Parade

James Cagney stars as a fledgling producer who finds himself at odds with his workers, financiers and his greedy ex-wife when he tries to produce live musicals for movie-going audiences. Co-starring Joan Blondell and Dick Powell with spectacular Busby Berkeley dance sequences. Inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry.
|Joan Blondell
|Nan Prescott
|Ruby Keeler
|Bea Thorn
|Dick Powell
|Scott 'Scotty' Blair
|Frank McHugh
|Francis, dance director
|Ruth Donnelly
|Harriet Bowers Gould
|Guy Kibbee
|Silas 'Si' Gould
