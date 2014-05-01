2014

For a Woman

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2014

Studio

Not Available

After the death of her mother, Anne makes a shocking discovery: an old photograph casts doubt on her origins and leads her to discover a mysterious uncle who lived with her parents after the war. As she lifts the lid on a long forgotten family secret, the young woman learns that her mother once succumbed to an amorous passion that was as intense as it was short-lived...

Cast

Mélanie ThierryLena
Nicolas DuvauchelleJean
Sylvie TestudAnne
Denis PodalydèsMaurice
Julie FerrierTania
Clotilde HesmeMadeleine

