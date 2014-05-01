For a Woman

After the death of her mother, Anne makes a shocking discovery: an old photograph casts doubt on her origins and leads her to discover a mysterious uncle who lived with her parents after the war. As she lifts the lid on a long forgotten family secret, the young woman learns that her mother once succumbed to an amorous passion that was as intense as it was short-lived...
|Mélanie Thierry
|Lena
|Nicolas Duvauchelle
|Jean
|Sylvie Testud
|Anne
|Denis Podalydès
|Maurice
|Julie Ferrier
|Tania
|Clotilde Hesme
|Madeleine
