Fred Hollows was a controversial, larger-than-life character who was abrasive, determined, flamboyant, unconventional and full of contradictions. Some loved him, some hated him. The style of this film, like the man, is direct, forthright, warts and all. Rather than conquer and convert, his philosophy was to train indigenous people to help themselves and this film documents his work in Eritrea, Nepal and here in Australia with the Aborigines. Included is film shot during recent expeditions, archival material and interviews and glimpses of him at home and on the road. "For all the world to see" is bold, wry, intimate and ultimately a very moving tribute to an extraordinary life.