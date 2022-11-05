Not Available

For Freedom

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Made in 1940, this stirringly patriotic film cleverly combined new scenes with genuine newsreel footage. A newsreel journalist is on hand when the Giant German battleship Graf Spee flees into Montevideo Harbour after a punishing encounter with the British warships Exeter and Ajax. As events unfold in a very unexpected way, he is there with his camera to capture the dramatic end to the encounter.

    Cast

    		Anthony HulmeSteve
    		Ilya MalakeevTed / Commentator
    		Guy MiddletonPierre
    		Albert LievenFritz
    		Hugh McDermottSam
    		Arthur GoulletIvan

    Images