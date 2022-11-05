For Freedom

Made in 1940, this stirringly patriotic film cleverly combined new scenes with genuine newsreel footage. A newsreel journalist is on hand when the Giant German battleship Graf Spee flees into Montevideo Harbour after a punishing encounter with the British warships Exeter and Ajax. As events unfold in a very unexpected way, he is there with his camera to capture the dramatic end to the encounter.
|Anthony Hulme
|Steve
|Ilya Malakeev
|Ted / Commentator
|Guy Middleton
|Pierre
|Albert Lieven
|Fritz
|Hugh McDermott
|Sam
|Arthur Goullet
|Ivan
