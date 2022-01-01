For Love or Money

New York concierge Doug Ireland wants to go into business for himself and refurbish a hotel on Roosevelt Island, N.Y., but he needs an investor. With a few weeks left before his option on the site runs out, Doug agrees to help wealthy Christian Hanover conceal his affair with salesgirl Andy Hart from his wife. Despite his own attraction to Andy, Doug tries to stay focused on getting Christian to invest $3 million in his project.
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Andy Hart
|Anthony Higgins
|Christian Hanover
|Fyvush Finkel
|Milton Glickman
|Sandra Reaves-Phillips
|Marie
|LaChanze
|Nora
|Mike Moyer
|Charlie the Doorman
