1993

For Love or Money

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1993

Studio

Imagine Entertainment

New York concierge Doug Ireland wants to go into business for himself and refurbish a hotel on Roosevelt Island, N.Y., but he needs an investor. With a few weeks left before his option on the site runs out, Doug agrees to help wealthy Christian Hanover conceal his affair with salesgirl Andy Hart from his wife. Despite his own attraction to Andy, Doug tries to stay focused on getting Christian to invest $3 million in his project.

Cast

Gabrielle AnwarAndy Hart
Anthony HigginsChristian Hanover
Fyvush FinkelMilton Glickman
Sandra Reaves-PhillipsMarie
LaChanzeNora
Mike MoyerCharlie the Doorman

Images