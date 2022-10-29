Not Available

FOR MY SISTERS is a movie about black culture or rather: black women, specifially: a movie about black singers. Alberta Hunter, Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, Nina Simone. They are the four "Big Sisters", singer Carole Alston follows through to the age of jazz. Alston, "a voice as dark and sweet as molasses", as described by the Financial Times, was born in Washington, DC and has been living in Vienna for almost 30 years. She is sure: "Those four icons help you explain what jazz is and even the history of jazz right along."