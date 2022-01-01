1991

For the Boys

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1991

Studio

All Girl Productions

With the help of the singer and dancer Dixie Leonhard US-Entertainer Eddie Sparks wants to bring some fun to the soldiers during World War II. Becoming a perfect team they tour from North Africa to the Pacific to act for "the boys". Later they continue their work but when the author Silver gets involved into McCarthy's campaign and is being fired by Eddie, Dixie turns away from him, too.

Cast

Bette MidlerDixie Leonard
James CaanEddie Sparks
George SegalArt Silver
Bud YorkinPhil
Arye GrossJeff Brooks
Melissa ManchesterCorrine

