For the Cause

As Mirai Scott, a civil rights attorney, celebrates her most recent court victory on behalf of a wrongly convicted man, she is contacted by her father, Rolly Spencer, a former Black Panther, who went underground 30 years ago to escape a murder charge. Captured in Canada and extradited to Chicago, Rolly reaches out to Mirai and urges her to take his case. Initially, Mirai is hesitant to defend a man she doesn't know. However, Mirai's passion for justice and curiosity about her father take over, and she commits herself wholeheartedly to Rolly's defense, despite warnings from Paul, her boyfriend, and her mother, Fredi. Mirai's attempt to win Rolly's freedom uncovers painful and dangerous secrets from her parents' past through which she learns the true meaning of family and love.