Not Available

For the Love of Grace

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Whizbang Films Inc.

With a great career, close friends, and an upwardly mobile fiancé, ‘How To’ book writer Grace (Chandra West) appears to have the perfect life. Meanwhile, local firefighter Steve (Mark Consuelos), having just been suspended for his reckless, yet heroic style, seems to be heading in the opposite direction That is, until a fateful fire rescue fans the flames of attraction and gives them both a new perspective on life.

Cast

Mark ConsuelosSteve Lockwood
Chandra WestGrace Harlen
Corbin BernsenCaptain Washington
Cara PifkoJen
Stephanie MillsMichelle

Images