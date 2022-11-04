Not Available

For the Sake of My Intemperate Youth

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A high school in a small city. Torben and Ninni are deeply infatuated with each other but their parents dislike the pair seeing each other. After graduation Torben joins the army and when Ninni discovers that she is pregnant her parents send her to a farm in Denmark to bear her child.

Cast

Maj-Britt NilssonIngrid "Ninni" Arvidsson
Folke SundquistTorben Altman
Aino TaubeGreta Arvidsson
Georg RydebergKarl Arvidsson
Nils HallbergKuno Andersson
Ester Roeck-HansenBerit Altman

