For Those in Peril

Aaron, a young misfit living in a remote Scottish fishing community, is the lone survivor of a strange fishing accident that claimed the lives of five men including his older brother. Spurred on by sea-going folklore and local superstition, the village blames Aaron for this tragedy, making him an outcast amongst his own people. Steadfastly refusing to believe that his brother has died, he sets out to recover him and the rest of men.
|George MacKay
|Aaron
|Michael Smiley
|Nichola Burley
|Jane
|Kate Dickie
|Cathy
|Jordan Young
|Michael
|Conor McCarron
|Billy
