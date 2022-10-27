Not Available

For Those in Peril

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warp Films

Aaron, a young misfit living in a remote Scottish fishing community, is the lone survivor of a strange fishing accident that claimed the lives of five men including his older brother. Spurred on by sea-going folklore and local superstition, the village blames Aaron for this tragedy, making him an outcast amongst his own people. Steadfastly refusing to believe that his brother has died, he sets out to recover him and the rest of men.

Cast

George MacKayAaron
Michael Smiley
Nichola BurleyJane
Kate DickieCathy
Jordan YoungMichael
Conor McCarronBilly

