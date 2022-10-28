Forbidden bears traces of several earlier film noirs, with Tony Curtis filling the shoes vacated by the likes of Alan Ladd, Dick Powell and Robert Mitchum. Curtis acquits himself very nicely as a small-time hood sent to Macao by gangster Lyle Bettger to locate Joanne Dru, the widow of another gangster.
|Joanne Dru
|Christine Lawrence Manard
|Lyle Bettger
|Justin Keit
|Marvin Miller
|Cliff Chalmer
|Victor Sen Yung
|Allan Chung
|Alan Dexter
|Bernard 'Barney' Pendleton
|David Sharpe
|Henchman Leon
