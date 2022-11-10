Forbidden Cinema: Volume 31 - Naughty Nudes Of The 50s & 60s

Not Available

In the 1950s and early 1960s, hundreds of gorgeous young women traveled to Hollywood, looking to be discovered by casting agents and big studio producers. While some achieved their dreams of stardom, others ended up in independently-produced short films in which these nubile would-be actresses were asked to throw their modest - and clothes - to the wind. These movies were meant to catch the modern woman in her most private moments, whether sunbathing topless or performing household chores in lingerie, garters, and spike heels. Series like Nudie Cuties, Pin-Up Pretties and Key-Hole Peex were favorites at gatherings of adult film "enthusiasts." Though the names of the women featured in this collection are lost to history, their sensual allure is still very apparent today.