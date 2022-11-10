Forbidden Cinema: Volume 34 - Naughty Nudies Of The 50s & 60s

Not Available

It may have begun with the birth of cinema itself, but at no time has there ever been a shortage of shapely young women willing to bare all for the motion picture cameras. As inexpensive movie equipment became more accessible in the 50s and 60s, amateur erotic productions of beautiful models in lingerie or in the nude multiplied by leaps and bounds. Made on the cheap, these films' stars remain mostly anonymous, even if their measurements do not. But there's no need for shame as we celebrate some of the most beautiful (and unknown) ladies of a bygone era with this marathon of feminine gorgeousness!