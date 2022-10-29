1980

Forbidden Zone

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1980

Studio

Hercules Films

A mysterious door in the basement of the Hercules house leads to the Sixth Dimension by way of a gigantic set of intestine. When Frenchy slips through the door, King Fausto falls in love with her. The jealous Queen Doris takes Frenchy prisoner, and it is up to the Hercules family and friend Squeezit Henderson to rescue her.

Cast

Susan TyrrellQueen Doris of the Sixth Dimension
Gisele LindleyThe Princess
Jan Stuart SchwartzBust Rod, the Servant Frog
Marie-Pascale ElfmanSusan B. "Frenchie" Hercules
Virginia RoseMa Hercules
Gene CunninghamPa Hercules

View Full Cast >

Images