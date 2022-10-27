Not Available

Force

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Iris Productions

Following a series of unsolved robberies, the authorities decide to give carte blanche to commander Clara Damico to neutralize a particularly organized gang. Manual Makarov, a well-known figure in organized crime, is currently serving a sentence of twelve years in prison. Commander Damico promises him freedom in exchange for his cooperation. He refuses. There is no other solution, she is obliged to compel him by force.

Cast

Eric CantonaManuel Makarov
Simon AbkarianJimi Weiss
Thierry FrémontInspecteur Serge Minot
Anne ConsignyProcureure Danielle Canetti
Linh Đan PhạmAhn
Slimane DaziFarid Boujima

View Full Cast >

Images