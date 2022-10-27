Not Available

Forced To Fight

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Once a legend in the brutal world of illicit underground fighting, Shane Slavin (Daniels) decides to turn his life around, promising his wife and young son he's fought his last battle. But when his younger brother betrays a ruthless crime boss (Weller), Shane is forced back into the arena to pay his brother's debts and to protect his family.

Cast

Vladimir ComorovschiBig Blue Danson
Peter WellerDanny G.
Brian FlahertyFrank
Philip GrangerLt Fortinski
Arkie ReeceScotty
Florin RoataDracul the Killer

View Full Cast >

Images