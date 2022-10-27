Forced To Fight

Once a legend in the brutal world of illicit underground fighting, Shane Slavin (Daniels) decides to turn his life around, promising his wife and young son he's fought his last battle. But when his younger brother betrays a ruthless crime boss (Weller), Shane is forced back into the arena to pay his brother's debts and to protect his family.
|Vladimir Comorovschi
|Big Blue Danson
|Peter Weller
|Danny G.
|Brian Flaherty
|Frank
|Philip Granger
|Lt Fortinski
|Arkie Reece
|Scotty
|Florin Roata
|Dracul the Killer
