Ford Fiesta - From Birth to Boy Racer

Special film documenting the history of the Ford Fiesta, a car that first rolled off the production line in 1976 and is still going strong today. The film follows the Fiesta story from the initial concept to the finished product, using archive footage of the design and fabrication process. Plus, a look at how the model has moved with the times, with a visit to a motor show where Fiesta enthusiasts show off their crazy body kits, and footage of XR2s in action at a touring-car rally championship.