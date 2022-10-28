Four high school friends plan to ride out their senior year taking easy classes, including a program for housing foreign exchange students and eventually all attending Ohio State. Hurdles befall each of the four: grades, higher aspirations, love. Is it the Foreign Exchange students that learn from their host or the hosts that do more of the learning?
|Ryan Pinkston
|Dave
|Tania Raymonde
|Anita Duarte
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Principal Lonnatini
|Curtis Armstrong
|Marvin
|Clint Howard
|Long Larry
|Vanessa Lengies
|Robyn
View Full Cast >