Foreign Exchange

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shoot Productions

Four high school friends plan to ride out their senior year taking easy classes, including a program for housing foreign exchange students and eventually all attending Ohio State. Hurdles befall each of the four: grades, higher aspirations, love. Is it the Foreign Exchange students that learn from their host or the hosts that do more of the learning?

Cast

Ryan PinkstonDave
Tania RaymondeAnita Duarte
Jennifer CoolidgePrincipal Lonnatini
Curtis ArmstrongMarvin
Clint HowardLong Larry
Vanessa LengiesRobyn

