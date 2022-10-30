Not Available

Forever 16

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Sixteen-year old Raven Highgate is not your average teenager, she is a vampire and this is her umpteenth time attending a new high school to keep her identity hidden. But when a local cop reveals she knows Raven's secret and offers to introduce Raven to others of her kind in exchange for help catching a murderer loose in the school, Raven has no choice but to accept. . .but at what cost?

Cast

Andrea RothMac
Tyler JohnstonConnor
Jeffrey BallardBrandon
Siobhan WilliamsAlexis
Ali SkovbyeKimber
Richard HarmonJared

