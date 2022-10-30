Forever 16

Sixteen-year old Raven Highgate is not your average teenager, she is a vampire and this is her umpteenth time attending a new high school to keep her identity hidden. But when a local cop reveals she knows Raven's secret and offers to introduce Raven to others of her kind in exchange for help catching a murderer loose in the school, Raven has no choice but to accept. . .but at what cost?
|Andrea Roth
|Mac
|Tyler Johnston
|Connor
|Jeffrey Ballard
|Brandon
|Siobhan Williams
|Alexis
|Ali Skovbye
|Kimber
|Richard Harmon
|Jared
