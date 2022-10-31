1956

Forever, Darling

  • Comedy

Release Date

February 8th, 1956

Susan and Lorenzo have been married for over five years and they are starting to drift apart. So into her life comes an angel, which only Susan can see, to tell her that there will be trouble ahead if they do not work out their problems. Lorenzo is developing insecticide #383 at Finlay Vega Chemical Co. and plans to test it on a camping trip that he takes with Susan, but the trip becomes a an obstacle course for him.

Cast

Desi ArnazLorenzo Xavier Vega
James MasonThe Guardian Angel
Louis CalhernCharles Y. Bewell
John EmeryDr. Edward R. Winter
John HoytBill Finlay
Natalie SchaferMillie Opdyke

