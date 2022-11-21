Forever Flows

Not Available

The story unfolds around the struggle of Tithi, a young girl from a lower middle-class family in Bangladesh. Tithi becomes a call girl to support her family. Tithi’s brother gets married and surprisingly discovers that working can also give satisfaction. He opens up a business with the capital his sister made as a prostitute. Financially, things are getting better in the family but Tithi slowly becomes aloof and indifferent to everything. Even the touch of her own mother irritates her and makes her recall a man’s lust. She withdraws within herself and takes refuge in solitude.