2008

Forever Strong

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 25th, 2008

Studio

GO Films

Rick Penning lives life just like he plays rugby; fast, hard-hitting and intense. When life on the edge lands him in jail, prison ward Marcus Tate offers him a chance to get back in the game by playing for his rival, Highland Rugby. Reluctantly Rick joins the team where he must adopt the grueling training schedule that Coach Gelwix enforces, or finish out the season behind bars.

Cast

Gary ColeCoach Larry Gelwix
Sean AstinMarcus Tate
Sean FarisRick Penning
Julie WarnerNatalie Penning
Penn BadgleyLars
Eliot BenjaminMarty

